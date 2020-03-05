Here are the Best of the Valley Restaurant award winners

Harris Ranch Inn and Restaurant took home three awards as the Best of the Valley Restaurant Awards Monday, including the Peoples Choice Award. Image via Harris Ranch



Written by Gabriel Dillard published on March 5, 2020 - 2:07 PM

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

Local eateries had a moment in the spotlight Monday with the Best of the Valley Restaurant Awards in Fresno.

Presented by the California Restaurant Association, it was the 29th annual event celebrating the Central Valley’s best dining destinations in dozens of categories.

The awards are meant to highlight “the creativity and talent in culinary arts practiced in the Valley every day.” They are voted on by fellow restaurant owners who are members of the Fresno chapter of the California Restaurant Association.

The program also features a Lifetime Achievement Award that this year went to David Borunda, a longtime Fresno restaurateur who operated the two Plaza Ventana Mexican Restaurants.

A business graduate of Fresno City College, Borunda found success as a salesperson and real estate investor in the 1960s. He followed childhood advice from his father and decided to go into business for himself with the purchase of the Plaza Mexican Restaurant in 1977, located at First and Shields avenues in Fresno.

For the first five years in the business, David and his wife Maria worked non-stop seven days a week, doing everything from cooking to cleaning. They expanded the restaurant into the Manchester Center food court in 1981, followed by the Fashion Fair Mall food court three years later. In that time they also opened two Plaza Fast Food locations in Fresno. Ownership of Caliente Wood Fired Grill from 1996-98 brought them into the South Valley market.

The Borundas opened Plaza Ventana Mexican Restaurant on West Shaw Avenue in Fresno in 1991, featuring upscale dishes served by staff in white jackets, black pants and bow ties. The menu included items that were new to Fresno diners, including black beans and blue corn enchiladas inspired by David’s mother’s cooking.

Based on the success of Plaza Ventana, David closed his food court locations as well as the First and Shields location, opening another Plaza Ventana at Blackstone and Shaw avenues in 2002. He operated two successful Plaza Ventana restaurants for 16 years before closing them in 2018 and 2019 and retiring.

He was known for his gracious service to countless restaurant guests and served as a mentor to the many young people who worked in his restaurants.

“I am in the human development business,” Borunda used to say, when asked about being in the restaurant business.

Here’s a list of the Best of the Valley Award winners by category, along with the nominees:

Best Fast Food

Winner: Chick-fil-A

The Habit Burger Grill

Taco Bell

Wendy’s

Best Fast Casual

Winner: Heirloom

Teriyaki Don

Pieology

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Best Family Dining

Winner: Pismo’s Coastal Grill

Yosemite Falls Café

Sal’s Mexican Restaurant

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Best Fine Dining

Winner: The Annex Kitchen

13 Prime Steak

Trelio

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Best Sports Bar

Winner: The Mad Duck Neighborhood Grill & Taphouse

PressBox Sports Grill

Yardhouse

Buffalo Wild Wings

Best Breakfast

Winner: Benaddiction

Batter Up Pancakes

Fresno Breakfast House

Huckleberry’s

Best Pizza

Winner: Mike’s Pizzeria Lounge

More Than Pizza

Round Table Pizza

BC’s Pizza & Beer

Best Seafood/Sushi

Winner: Wassabi

Red Lobster

Yoshino Japanese Restaurant

Sakura Chaya Tokyo Cuisine

Best Steak

Winner: Harris Ranch Inn & Restaurant

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

13 Prime Steak

Yosemite Ranch

Best Burger

Winner: Eureka!

Colorado Grill

In-N-Out

The Habit Burger Grill

Best Food Truck

Winner: Quesadilla Gorilla

Maria’s Tacos

559 Street Tacos

Roma’s Italian Street Cuisine

Best On-Site Banquet Dining

Winner: Pardini’s Catering & Banquets

Copper River Country Club

Fort Washington Country Club

Tornino’s Banquets

Best Off-Site Catering Services

Winner: The Painted Table

Love & Garlic

Paradise Catering

Classic Catering Co.

Best Hotel Dining

Winner: Harris Ranch Inn & Restaurant

Mochuelo at Hotel Piccadilly

Table Mountain Casino

Tachio Palace Casino Resort

Best Coffee

Winner: Dutch Bros

Starbucks

Hi-Top Coffee

The Revue

Best Bar Drinks

Winner: Elbow Room Bar & Grill

Tellawi Lounge

PressBox

Vino Grille & Spirits

Best Sandwich

Winner: Piemonte’s Italian Deli

Deli Delicious

Sourdough & Co.

Sequoia Sandwich Co.

Best BBQ

Winner: Westwoods

Mike’s Grill

Famous Dave’s

Maw n Paw BBQ

Best Desserts

Winner: Nothing Bundt Cakes

Eddie’s Bakery Café

La Boulangerie

Cheesecake Factory

Best Winery

Winner: Toca Madera Winery

CRU Winery

Solitary Cellars Wine Co.

San Joaquin Winery

Best Kept Secret

Winner: Mochuelo at Hotel Piccadilly

Colton’s Social House

Tellawi Lounge

Starving Artists Bistro

Beverage Supplier of the Year

Winner: Young’s Market Co.

PepsiCo

Valley Wide Beverage

Donaghy Sales

Best Asian

Winner: Sakura Chaya

Hino Oishi

Namikaze

KuniSama

Best Italian

Winner: Parma Ristorante

DiCicco’s

Andiamo Ristorante Italiano

Luna Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

Best Mediterranean

Winner: The Phoenician Garden

George’s Bar & Grill

AJ’s Armenian Cuisine

Ark Mediterranean Grill

Best Mexican

Winner: Sal’s Mexican Restaurant

Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant

Casa Corona

Don Pepe Taqueria

Best Date Night

Winner: The Lime Lite

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Trelio Restaurant

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

Friendly Faces

Winner: The Annex Kitchen

Colton’s Social House

Colorado Grill

Chick-fil-A

New to the Scene

Winner: Heirloom

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

The Hangar

The Lincoln Pub & Grub

Supplier of the year

Winner: Sysco

US Foods

Valley Produce

Cresco-Resco

Chef of the Year

Winner: Jimmy Pardini — Annex Kitchen

Jen Van Fleet — Vino Grille & Spirits

Michael Vernon — Pismo’s

Vatche Moukhtarian — Cracked Pepper Bistro

Restaurateur of the year

Winner: Brandon Smittcamp, Kevin and Rema Koligian, and Justin Shannon — Heirloom/ Butterfish

Jim Souza — Colton’s Social House

Dave Fansler — Yosemite Ranch/ Pismo’s/ Westwood’s

Chuck and Jen Van Fleet — Vino Grille & Spirits

People’s Choice Award

Winner: Harris Ranch Inn & Restaurant

Colton’s Social House

The Annex Kitchen

13 Prime Steak