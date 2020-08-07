07 Aug

Have a product idea? Walmart might just put it on store shelves

Walmart store.

published on August 7, 2020 - 1:52 PM
Written by

Walmart is taking in product pitches for new items for which to stock its shelves.

The retailer is taking applications for its seventh annual Open Call, where the company invites entrepreneurs of U.S. manufactured products to meet with Walmart buyers and get their products on its shelves.

The deadline to apply is August 10. Entrepreneurs would meet with Walmart buyers on October 1, 2020, via virtual pitch meetings.

Along with engaging in one-on-one pitch meetings with Walmart buyers, participants will also have an opportunity to hear directly from Walmart executives and learn from company leaders during smaller, separate sessions intended to inform and encourage supplier-hopefuls.

“During this year of unprecedented challenges for U.S. businesses, Walmart remains committed to sourcing products made, grown, or assembled in the U.S. By investing in products that support American jobs, we are able to bring new exciting products to our customers, support new jobs in our local communities and invest in small business across the country,” said Laura Phillips, Walmart senior vice president for Global Sourcing & US Manufacturing.

Open Call attendees could secure deals to get their products in a handful of stores in local markets to supply hundreds, or even thousands of stores, including Sam’s Club and on Walmart.com.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Should California ban all forms of advertising for legal cannabis?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!