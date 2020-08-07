Have a product idea? Walmart might just put it on store shelves

Walmart store.



Written by STAN CHOE-AP Business Writer published on August 7, 2020 - 1:52 PM

Walmart is taking in product pitches for new items for which to stock its shelves.

The retailer is taking applications for its seventh annual Open Call, where the company invites entrepreneurs of U.S. manufactured products to meet with Walmart buyers and get their products on its shelves.

The deadline to apply is August 10. Entrepreneurs would meet with Walmart buyers on October 1, 2020, via virtual pitch meetings.

Along with engaging in one-on-one pitch meetings with Walmart buyers, participants will also have an opportunity to hear directly from Walmart executives and learn from company leaders during smaller, separate sessions intended to inform and encourage supplier-hopefuls.

“During this year of unprecedented challenges for U.S. businesses, Walmart remains committed to sourcing products made, grown, or assembled in the U.S. By investing in products that support American jobs, we are able to bring new exciting products to our customers, support new jobs in our local communities and invest in small business across the country,” said Laura Phillips, Walmart senior vice president for Global Sourcing & US Manufacturing.

Open Call attendees could secure deals to get their products in a handful of stores in local markets to supply hundreds, or even thousands of stores, including Sam’s Club and on Walmart.com.