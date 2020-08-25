Growing automotive group adds another dealership to its roster

The former Lithia Subaru dealership on north Blackstone Avenue is now home to Prieto's Fresno Mazda. Via Google Earth

published on August 25, 2020 - 12:52 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

A Fresno-based automotive group on a growing spree has added another name to its roster of dealerships.

Prieto Automotive has acquired Fresno’s Mitsubishi dealership from Lithia Automotive. It is now known as Fresno Mitsubishi and is located next door to Fresno Mazda at 5505 N. Blackstone Ave.

Manuel Prieto, owner of Prieto Automotive, acquired the Mazda dealership in October 2019, relocating it to the former home of Lithia Subaru of Fresno in a property swap. Prieto also owns Sanger Chevrolet, Sanger Buick, Sanger GMC, Sonora Ford and Sonora Subaru.

“We’re excited to be the new home for Mitsubishi providing the full line of Mitsubishi Sales, Parts & Service along with our renowned brand of experience,” Prieto said in a statement.

Fresno Mitsubishi offers a full line of crossover vehicles including the Outlander and Eclipse, plus the popular Mirage. Each new vehicle comes with a 10-year, 100,000-mile factory powertrain limited warranty.

Parts and service hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed on Saturday and Sunday. Sales hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.