Grizzlies make $2M investment in Chukchansi Park fan experience

The new video board at Chukchansi Park includes 2,000 square feet of space and 2.1 million LED lamps. Photos via Fresno Grizzlies

published on January 27, 2022 - 10:51 AM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

The Fresno Grizzlies announced Thursday an investment of more than $2 million to enhance the fan experience for the 20th season of baseball at Chukchansi Park.

The improvements will include a new video board, sound system and field lights. The improvements began in November 2021 and are scheduled to be completed in the coming months. The 2022 season begins April 8.

The Grizzlies are partnering with Wisconsin-based Visua for the 2,000-square-foot video board, which will feature more than 2.1 million LED lamps in the footprint of the previous display, which was installed for the 2010 season. The new sounds system will feature 27 new zones with more than 125 individual speakers around the stadium.

The system will also allow for eight new high-definition angles for game broadcasts, including two wireless fan cameras with instant replay.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Grizzlies to provide a substantial jolt to the fan experience at Chukchansi park,” says Bob Masewicz, CEO of Visua. “With investment into the three areas of high-quality LED, digital sound, and a multi-angle broadcast, we believe fans will be blown away by what they walk into on opening day.”

Chukchansi Park will also feature new LED field lights starting in 2022. These lights, which are being installed by Musco Sports Lighting in Iowa, will decrease the team’s energy consumption while providing a more natural illumination. The new bulbs will be able to perform light shows, similar to Bulldog Stadium, as well as change color, bringing another layer of excitement to the fan experience, according to a news release.

“These upgrades are a great example of the Fresno Grizzlies’ dedication to providing the best possible stadium experience at Chukchansi Park,” said Vaughn Blythe, key account representative at Musco. “Our engineers and project managers worked closely with the Grizzlies’ Stadium Operations Team to design and install a customized LED system that meets their distinct needs, from lighting on the field, to enhanced broadcast quality, to the overall entertainment experience. We’re proud to be their partner and hope players and fans enjoy the new lighting for years to come.”

Both companies bring in decades of experience working with sports venues across the country and are collaborating with local contractors to complete the upgrades.

“These are by far the most significant improvements to the overall fan experience at Chukchansi Park since the stadium opened 20 years ago,” said Derek Franks, Fresno Grizzlies president. “We are beyond grateful to our partners at the City of Fresno for helping make these projects a reality and to our friends at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino for sharing in our vision to deliver the best ballpark experience possible for our community.”

Fans are encouraged to follow the team on social media for the latest updates on the stadium projects and for information about the 2022 season, which marks 20 years since the Grizzlies began playing at the downtown stadium in 2002.