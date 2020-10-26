26 Oct

Grizzlies call for baseball card donations for fire victims

published on October 26, 2020 - 11:51 AM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Fresno Grizzlies are teaming up with local emergency services to replenish the baseball card collection of kids impacted by the Creek Fire.

CalFire/Fresno County Fire, the California Highway Patrol and Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are leading the campaign, called “Step Up To The Plate,” to restock some young collectors featured in a recent Fresno Bee article.

The Fresno Grizzlies are stepping up to the plate by inviting the public to drop off baseball cards and notes of encouragement to Chukchansi Park starting today through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Grizzlies front office asks people to call 559-320-2542 upon arrival at the ballpark.

