Gov. Newsom appoints Sanger native to air pollution board

Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced a new appointment to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, choosing a native of Fresno County.
Tania Pacheco-Werner’s appointment was announced on Tuesday.
Originally from Sanger, she’s been the assistant co-director at the Central Valley Health Policy Institute at Fresno State since last year, holding several positions there over the last five years, including research scientist and postgraduate fellow.
Pacheco-Werner earned a Ph.D in sociology from UCSF.
Her appointment will require confirmation by the California Senate.