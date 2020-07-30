30 Jul

Gov. Newsom appoints Sanger native to air pollution board

Tania Pacheco-Werner

published on July 30, 2020 - 2:32 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced a new appointment to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, choosing a native of Fresno County.

Tania Pacheco-Werner’s appointment was announced on Tuesday.

Originally from Sanger, she’s been the assistant co-director at the Central Valley Health Policy Institute at Fresno State since last year, holding several positions there over the last five years, including research scientist and postgraduate fellow.

Pacheco-Werner earned a Ph.D in sociology from UCSF.

Her appointment will require confirmation by the California Senate.

