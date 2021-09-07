Golf tournament to benefit fledgling internal medicine program

Golf ball image via Pexels user Thomas Ward



Written by Breanna Hardy published on September 7, 2021

Sierra View Medical Center’s Foundation is hosting its inaugural “Driving for Docs” Golf Tournament on Oct. 15 at River Island Country Club to benefit the Internal Medicine Graduate Medical Education program in Porterville.

The fall golf tournament comes as the annual Sierra View Golf Classic saw a great turnout in the spring. Over its 15-year history, the golf classic has raised more than $300,000 by way of local business leaders participating in the tournament. This will be the first golf tournament held in the fall, which will help support the next generation of physicians who are trained in Sierra View’s new Internal Medicine Graduate Medical Education program.

Businesses and local community members can support the health care efforts by sponsoring a team or donating to the Driving for Docs Gold Tournament.

Bank of the Sierra, longtime major sponsor for several Sierra View Foundation events, is the presenting sponsor of the tournament this fall.

The money will help residents succeed as physicians by helping support research and research publication costs. It will also go toward regional and national conference presenter expenses, educational equipment funding and basic wellness support.

The graduate program helps to increase the pipeline of physicians who consider careers in areas close to where they train. The physician shortage across the country continues to be one of the greatest health needs. As the population grows and ages, new strategies are needed to meet the primary care needs of our community.

Sierra View’s Internal Medicine Residency Program Director, Dr. Paul Watanakunakorn said, “I hope that the residency program will truly be an asset to this area in such a way that improves the health of the community; and not by just training future physicians to practice here, but also by connecting with the community and providing access points to healthcare needs.”

​​To become a sponsor or for other sponsorship opportunities, please contact the Sierra View Foundation by calling (559) 791-3922 or emailing foundation@sierra-view.com. Individuals who wish to donate without golfing can purchase $10 raffle tickets for a chance to win a prize.