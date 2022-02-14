14 Feb

Give a pint of blood, get a box of cookies Girl Scouts say

Image via flickr user Marit & Toomas Hinnosaar

published on February 14, 2022 - 12:46 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Girl Scouts of Central California South has partnered with the Central California Blood Center to help combat the shortage in the local blood supply

Starting Feb. 14 and running through Feb. 19, anyone who donates blood during the partnership’s “Give a Pint, get a Box of Cookies” campaign will receive a voucher for a free box of Girl Scout Cookies.

The vouchers will be redeemable at any Girl Scout Cookie stand in Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Kern counties until March 27.

“We are excited to team up with our local Girl Scouts and reward our donors with everyone’s favorite cookies, encouraging much-needed blood donations,” said Gordon Halstead, Marketing and Communications Manager at the Central California Blood Center. 

Ashley Vorhees, director of development & communications with Girl Scouts of Central California South, said she hopes this promotional campaign will spur more blood donations from the community.

“With the current blood shortage our communities are facing, it’s important that we answer the call and support our blood banks with a blood donation,” Vorhees said. “Our hope is that this creates some excitement and people step up to donate blood, and in turn, treat themselves to their favorite Girl Scout cookies.”

Powered by