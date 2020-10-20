Fry’s Electronics warehouse closes in Hanford

Fry's Electronics is closing its Hanford distribution center.



Written by John Lindt published on October 20, 2020 - 1:53 PM

Fry’s Electronics, the big box retailer selling consumer electronics, has shuttered its Hanford distribution center on Iona Avenue in the industrial park.

The privately held chain of superstores is headquartered in Silicon Valley.

Fry’s operated 34 stores in nine states in 2019. As of June, that number was down to 31 stores. The company closed its Anaheim store earlier this year.

For much of 2020, Fry’s retail locations have been closed to walk-in customers due to Covid-19. Rumors have circulated that some stores have closed permanently.

All California stores are in the Bay Area or Los Angeles region. In 2011 the company reported more than $2 billion in sales.

Kings EDC administrator Jay Salyer confirmed that the company has “moved on” after operating the facility here since 2013 and offering as many as 150 jobs. At the time it was reported Hanford was selected to supply California stores, halfway between their two major markets. The 140,000sf building was formerly used by International Paper Co. They closed in December 2008, taking with it 90 jobs. The facility formerly made corrugated containers for agricultural and industrial use, now done in Visalia

Now the Hanford industrial facility is back on the market for sale or lease as of a few months ago.