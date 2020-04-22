Fresno’s State of the City event will go to television

Mayor Lee Brand, 2018 file photo



Written by Donald A. Promnitz published on April 22, 2020

The annual State of the City event for Fresno will still be held, but according to a recent announcement, it will be changing formats.

In an ad seeking sponsorships by the Fresno Chamber of Commerce, it was announced that the event will be done by means of a special, pre-recorded television broadcast, which will air on the week of June 29.

According to Mark Standriff, director of communications and public affairs for the City of Fresno, the Chamber reached out to the city seeking a way to inform Fresnans about the past year in business. This will be Mayor Lee Brand’s last State of the City speech before the end of his term.

The event is usually held as a luncheon that draws thousands to Downtown Fresno each year.

KSEE-24, a key sponsor, will air the event. An exact time has not yet been announced.