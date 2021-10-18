Fresno’s State basketball twins sign ‘fantasy’ of an endorsement

The Cavinder Twins of the Fresno State women's basketball team are among the first college athletes to announce endorsements. Image via Instagram

published on October 18, 2021 - 9:25 AM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

A pair of the most high-profile endorsed college athletes in the US are at Fresno State. And they just announced their latest corporate partner, which is something of a fantasy.

The Cavinder twins on the Fresno State women’s basketball team were among the first college athletes to announce endorsement deals when NCAA rules changed back in July. With their large social media following, they have now partnered with Sleeper, which bills itself as the fastest organically-growing fantasy sports company in the US.

The collaboration marks the first paid sponsorship between a college athlete and a fantasy sports brand, according to a news release from San Francisco-based Sleeper.

The combination of on-court talent and off-court influence was the main driver for the company, which was founded in 2018.

“Hanna and Haley are two of the brightest stars you will find, both on and off the court. We are thrilled to have them as part of the Sleeper family,” said Sleeper CEO Nan Wang.

As part of the collaboration, the Cavinder twins will be running a fantasy basketball league of their own, in conjunction with their friends and family, using the Sleeper platform.

“Teaming up with Sleeper made sense for us because it brings Haley and I closer to the things we love most in this world: our friends, family, and basketball,” stated Hanna Cavinder. “At Sleeper it’s not just about winning or losing your league, it’s about bringing people together and creating memories. What more could we ask for in a partner?”

The twins, who have more than 3.3 million followers on social media platform TikTok, already have endorsements with Boost Mobile, Six Star Pro Nutrition, PSD Underwear and retail delivery service Gopuff.