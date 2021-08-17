Fresno’s RV Country partners to ‘Make a Wish’ for young adventurer

A partnership between the Make-a-Wish Foundation and employees of Fresno-based RV Country resulted in the donation of a travel trailer for a Merced boy and his family.



Written by Edward Smith published on August 17, 2021 - 1:45 PM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

A partnership between the Make-a-Wish Foundation and employees of Fresno-based RV Country resulted in the donation of a travel trailer for a Merced boy and his family.

Twelve-year-old Brennan Reny and his family were given the keys to an Avenger LT camper Tuesday. Reny was born prematurely at 27 weeks as a triplet. While one of his brothers died, Reny and his brother Christian survived. Reny has been diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension, autism and cerebral palsy.

The RV dealer volunteered to be part of the organization’s “Adopt-a-Wish” program, where a company elects to fulfill a wish.

RV Country’s ownership and employees both partnered to come up with the funds to donate the $19,000 trailer.

Employees raised over $11,000 holding ice cream socials, selling candy, Make-a-Wish stars and coffee mugs as well as getting donations from vendors. RV Country matched those donations to provide the trailer as well as hitches and more for the family to be able to haul it on camping trips.

Curt Curtis, president of RV Country, had his first experience with the Make-a-Wish Foundation when his neighbor received a swimming pool. Over the years, RV Country has been involved a number of times with the nonprofit organization.

“It was something we had been thinking about doing,” Curtis said.

The timing worked with circumstances surrounding the pandemic, said Cortney Snapp, senior development manager for Make-a-Wish. Shutdowns from the pandemic prevented the organization from holding their regular fundraising events. For wish recipients, Covid restrictions have also limited travel wishes many kids have.

“Wishes like Brennans have been very common,” Snapp said. “Wishes have not stopped, just to be clear. They’ve been very inventive.”

Wishes have adapted to the times, asking for things such as trailers, play structures, spas or even puppies, Snapp said.

While Reny himself is non-verbal, his mother Valerie Vichorek said he loves camping. But with Reny’s needs, camping in a tent is difficult.

Two years ago on a camping trip for Father’s Day, Reny’s brother suffered a seizure from the heat. Their pop-up trailer was damaged last year and they haven’t been able to do much traveling.

The family likes to go camping, especially in the Snelling area just north of Merced along the Merced River. Reny himself enjoys being around the water.

Snapp said many companies and individuals have come forward during the pandemic to help. The organization currently has 250 children on the list. She said because of their health conditions, children on the list have known about shelter-in-place long before society did.

“When we see the process happen and these kids get to look forward to something and know that something great is about to happen, that really helps with their medical journey,” Snapp said.