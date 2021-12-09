Fresno’s newest brand retailer opens next week at Fig Garden Village

A Columbia Sportswear location in Hong Kong is seen in this photo by Raysonho via wikipedia

Fig Garden Village’s newest store — a well-known brand to outdoor enthusiasts — opens next week with discounts and giveaways.

Columbia Sportswear will host a ribbon cutting Dec. 17 for its newest store, located in the former J. Crew space totaling 5,482 square feet.

“We are excited to bring Columbia Sportswear to Fresno, the gateway to some of the most beautiful National Parks in the nation” said David Lawner, Senior Vice President of Retail for the Portland-based retailer. “The timing of our grand opening at Fig Garden Village will make it easier than ever for shoppers to give the gift of adventure.”

The grand opening promotions will run Dec. 17-19. They include 25% off purchases and a free Columbia tote with purchase of $100 or more, while supplies last. Other giveaways include 4X points with Columbia Greater Rewards and free Columbia “swag” by participating in a grand opening Scratch and Win Contest.

Here’s the grand opening weekend schedule:

— 12/17: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (10 a.m. ribbon cutting ceremony)

— 12/18: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

— 12/19: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Columbia store at Fig Garden Village will also be raising critical funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across local communities where Columbia retail stores are located. Now, through Dec. 31, shoppers will have the opportunity to round their purchase up to the next dollar or donate at check-out to raise funds for Valley Children’s Hospital. Columbia has been a proud partner of CMN Hospitals since 2017.

Columbia offers several year-round offers in-store for members of the community that work in education systems, the military or emergency first response teams, and individuals over the age of 50. Please inquire with a store associate for more details.