Fresno’s first Aldi store sets opening date

The Aldi location in Clovis is seen on its opening day October 2019. File Photo

published on January 13, 2021 - 1:39 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Aldi in northwest Fresno will be opening at the end of January.

The German-based grocery at 2072 W. Shaw Ave store will open Jan. 28, according to the corporation’s website. Owners of the shopping center at the northwest corner of Shaw and West avenues demolished the Tang Dynasty building, along with an OfficeMax to clear the way for the grocery store.

The store also posted available part-time positions at its website.

Calls made to Aldi’s representatives were not immediately returned.