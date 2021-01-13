13 Jan

Fresno’s first Aldi store sets opening date

The Aldi location in Clovis is seen on its opening day October 2019. File Photo

published on January 13, 2021 - 1:39 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Aldi in northwest Fresno will be opening at the end of January.

The German-based grocery at 2072 W. Shaw Ave store will open Jan. 28, according to the corporation’s website. Owners of the shopping center at the northwest corner of Shaw and West avenues demolished the Tang Dynasty building, along with an OfficeMax to clear the way for the grocery store.

The store also posted available part-time positions at its website.

Calls made to Aldi’s representatives were not immediately returned.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Will your company apply for the latest round of Paycheck Protection Program funding?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!