Fresno’s Black Chamber applies to relocate — and share space with cannabis tester

The Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce recently applied with the city to move its headquarters to the former Procter's Jewlers building in Downtown Fresno. Photo by Frank Lopez

published on March 16, 2021 - 1:46 PM
As the market for the City of Fresno’s legal cannabis industry gets closer to opening, periphery businesses are also working to open up along with it.

The Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce has applied to relocate its headquarters to 1201 Fulton St, where the former Procter’s Jewelers once stood in Downtown Fresno.

According to the city’s permitting website, the project description states that there will be a build out of a small business accelerator in addition to a cannabis testing lab, Triple E Lab.

“This and all other Commercial Cannabis Business permit applications will be comprehensively evaluated by the City,” a letter from the City of Fresno’s Office of Cannabis Oversight states. “One of the many criteria that will be evaluated is the applicant’s Neighborhood Compatibility Plan.”

The proposed location covers 3,600 square feet and is currently boarded up and unoccupied, according to the permitting website.

Triple E Lab is applying through the City of Fresno’s Cannabis Social Equity Program, which aims to address the historical impact of federal and state drug enforcement policies on low-income communities and communities of color.

Calls to the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce were not immediately returned.

