Fresno treatment center CEO pleads guilty to fraud

published on August 28, 2020 - 1:24 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

The founder and CEO of Fresno Substance Abuse Treatment Center has pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges and could face years in prison.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott, Orlando Gillam of Fresno pleaded guilty to mail fraud in connection with false claims he submitted to public and private health insurers.

According to court documents, Gillam is the founder and CEO of Dunamis Inc. Group Home, a nonprofit that provided services that included alcohol and drug treatment and counseling, mental health treatment, and group and individual psychotherapy purportedly rendered to multiple individuals. Those individuals did not receive the services billed, and several of them were not Dunamis clients at all.

This case is the product of an investigation by the FBI, the Office of Personnel Management of Inspector General and the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Vincente A. Tennerelli is prosecuting the case.

Gillam is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 20. He faces a statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.