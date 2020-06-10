Fresno State nursing school reaccredited

Image via Fresno State

published on June 10, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Fresno State School of Nursing has regained accreditation of its master’s degree nursing program and was granted new accreditation of its online psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner certificate program.

The news was announced by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education on June 4 and comes after the CCNE conducted a full review and site study last September.

“Faculty in the School of Nursing were committed to meeting the CCNE standards and more importantly, strengthening identified areas of concern,” said Sylvia Miller, chair of the School of Nursing. “The success of our students is vital to growing a health care workforce in the Central Valley and, with that, we are pleased to admit our newest cohort of the master’s program this coming Fall 2020 Semester.”

Students who previously earned their certificates were provided a five-year grace period by the American Nurses Credentialing Center to earn the same certificate from an accredited program.