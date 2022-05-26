Fresno singer/songwriter wins Spanish-language competition, $100K

Winner Raul Beltrán is seen onstage during the "Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento" season 26 finale on May 25, 2022 in Burbank, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for Estrella Media)



Written by Breanna Hardy published on May 26, 2022 - 1:10 PM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Singer/songwriter Raúl Beltrán has put Fresno on the international stage once again after winning EstrellaTV’s “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento.”

The 21-year-old singer from Sinaloa, México and Fresno won season 26 of the singing competition by popular vote with his original song, “Ella es Mi Madre.” He also won $100,000 in prize money.

The heartfelt song about his mother in Mexico left the judges in tears during the performance and ultimately won Beltrán the grand prize.

“I’m in shock about what just happened; I still can’t believe it,” said Beltrán. “I am very happy and super excited – it brings up mixed emotions as the song I sang is for my family, but I am very grateful to the show and for this great opportunity. This is the start of great things.”

EstrellaTV is the national broadcast television network of leading Spanish-language multiplatform media company Estrella Media.

Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento is the longest-running talent competition show on US Spanish-language television. Thousands of contestants audition from across the country and Mexico in hopes of winning the title of America’s next big Latin entertainment star.

Pepe Garza, one of the judges, remarked that he was happy the winner was not only a singer, but also a songwriter.

“Raúl is a very talented songwriter, and singer/songwriters have a unique relationship with the public in Regional Mexican music. We expect him to become a start,” said Garza.