Fresno playground equipment next announced closure

Image via Fresno PARCS Facebook page

published on March 31, 2020 - 2:22 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

The City of Fresno announced that all playground equipment at city parks would close in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

In accordance with recommendations from the National Parks and Recreation Association, city workers will post signage designating areas off-limits because of the inability to sanitize them, according to a press release.

In some cases, jungle gyms will be wrapped to protect the equipment. Parks and trails will remain open for biking, running and walking, though City officials urge social distancing of at least six feet between people.

This comes after the city announced last week it would close all city parks parking lots.