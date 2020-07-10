Fresno N95 masks to be distributed to farmers

Photo via the U.S. Air Force

published on July 10, 2020 - 12:49 PM

Written by Gabriel Dillard

The Fresno County Department of Agriculture will be distributing free N95 respirators for essential agricultural workers next week.

The county department of ag, in conjunction with the California Department of Food and Agriculture, the California Department of Pesticide Regulation, the California Office of Emergency Services, and the Governors office will be providing the masks on Tuesday and Thursday, July 14 and July 16.

The distribution spot will be 1720 S. Maple Avenue at the Fresno Fairground Stables from 8 a.m. to noon. To be eligible, a business must have a pesticide permit with the Fresno County Department of Agriculture.