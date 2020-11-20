Breanna Hardy">
20 Nov

Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce receives grant to fight racial injustice

Tara Lynn Gray, image via Fresno Metro Black Chamber

published on November 20, 2020
Written by

Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce (FMBCC) and the U.S. Chamber Foundation received their piece of $30 million in unrestricted funds from the Kresge Foundation to serve Black businesses in Fresno. 

“This is an incredible investment in racial justice in the Central Valley. This kind of investment is unique and we welcome the opportunity to be able to increase the capacity of the small businesses we serve,” said Tara Lynn Gray, vice president/CEO of FMBCC.

Kresge Foundation is one of the largest philanthropies in the nation, and donated the $30 million to more than 50 racial justice and community-led organizations.

The Chamber did not disclose how much of the $30 million they received.

“They are leaders in advancing racial justice and they have been for a while, and the fact that they have singled Fresno out as a target for advancing racial justice is huge,” said Gray.

The chamber’s goal is to use the grant for to increase the chamber’s human resource capacity, which will in turn support the program and operations, said Gray.

“Our commitment to racial justice is enduring, and we at Kresge are standing with racial justice organizations as they translate mobilizing, marching, and messaging into tangible progress,” said Kresge Foundation CEO/president Rip Rapson.

The FMBCC is a community-based organization that supports economic justice, civil rights, and supplier diversity that engages, educates, and empowers the Black-business community in the San Joaquin Valley.

Located in Downtown Fresno, FMBCC serves the greater Fresno metropolitan area with activities that span from Stockton to Bakersfield.

Gray said that for the Kresge Foundation to elevate Fresno among cities like Detroit, New Orleans, and Memphis who received grants makes a bold statement.

“They’re proving black lives matter. They’re proving now is the time for racial justice,” Gray said.

