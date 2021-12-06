Fresno manufacturing facility purchased for $6.9M

The Lakos facility in Fresno has been purchased. The filtration company will continue to operate in the space. Image via Google Street View

published on December 6, 2021 - 3:51 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The facility housing a Fresno manufacturing company has joined the portfolio of a local development firm.

Fresno-based Cook Land Co. (CLC) has announced the purchase of the LAKOS Filtration Systems manufacturing facility for $6.9 million.

Located at 1365 N. Clovis Ave. in Fresno, the 93,000 square foot facility was built in 1972 by local entrepreneur Claude Laval.

This purchase is one in a series of recent acquisitions for the real estate development and management company, which has been in businesses in the Central Valley for nearly 70 years.

The facility will remain headquarters for LAKOS with Cook Land Co. owning and managing the property.

“We identified the LAKOS property as a great strategic addition in our commercial real estate portfolio, furthering our commitment to invest locally right here in the Central Valley,” said Todd Cook, partner at Cook Land Co.

LAKOS has leased 78,000 square feet back from Cook Land Co., and an additional 15,000 square feet has been leased to Performance Contracting Inc., a Fresno construction company in business for more than 60 years.