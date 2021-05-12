12 May

Fresno liquor store suspended for allegedly selling alcohol in DUI fatality

published on May 12, 2021 - 2:39 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

A local liquor store has temporarily lost its license to sell alcoholic beverages after the store allegedly sold alcohol to a minor who was later killed in a DUI crash.

On May 6, the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) posted a 25-day suspension at Quick-N-Shop Liquor at 1240 W. Shields Ave. in Fresno

It is alleged that the store sold to an 18-year old woman who was later killed while driving under the influence, also resulting in serious injuries to a 17-year old passenger.

Quick-N-Shop Liquor is prohibited from selling alcohol until the suspension is lifted on May 31.

The store’s suspension follows a Target Responsibility for Alcohol Connected Emergencies (TRACE) investigation.

Through TRACE, ABC agents investigated a DUI crash that took place in May 2020 and determined through witness interviews where the underage driver purchased the alcohol.

“This tragedy could have been prevented,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata. “Protecting youth is a public safety priority. ABC licensees must remain vigilant and check identifications carefully to keep youth safe.”

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Do you believe the U.S. economy is entering a period of runaway inflation?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!