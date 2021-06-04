Fresno IRS employee pleads guilty to tax fraud

published on June 4, 2021 - 12:47 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A former IRS employee that worked in Fresno pleaded guilty to being an accessory to fraud.

Angela Milton, 38, from Sacramento, pleaded guilty to aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of false and fraudulent tax returns, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

Milton was an IRS tax examining technician in Fresno between 2010 and 2013.

According to court documents, during her time with the IRS, she helped prepare and file numerous fraudulent tax returns in other people’s names to increase the refund that the IRS disbursed.

In some cases, Milton received a fee for the fraudulent activity, while in others, she took a portion of the refund without the knowledge of the tax payer.

Through all her conduct, Milton attempted to defraud the IRS of over $170,000 and the actual loss was approximately $101,475.

She is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd on Sept. 3 and faces a maximum statutory penalty of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine as well as restitution owed to the IRS.

This case was part of an investigation by the U.S Department of the Treasury, Office of Inspector General and IRS Criminal Investigation.