Fresno Irrigation District to delay water deliveries

Photo of the canal within the Fresno Irrigation District contributed.



Written by Edward Smith published on March 14, 2022 - 1:28 PM

The continuing stretch of dry weather has water deliveries for east-side farmers postponed. The Fresno Irrigation District announced Monday that it would not send water to contractors in March or April due to ongoing dry winter weather conditions.

Bill Stretch, general manager of the irrigation district, said they should have enough for a two-month run of water deliveries, but he is hopeful for a three-month run. With only two months of water, Stretch said most growers prefer deliveries in June or July.

Because of the shortened water season, Stretch anticipates a “significant” reliance on groundwater. But the recharge efforts by growers in the district have brought water levels fairly high and of good quality, Stretch said.

The strong storms in October and December brought the Kings River snowpack to 62% of the April 1 average, according to Stretch.

“While better than 2021, this is the third straight extremely dry year in a row. There are no significant weather events in the long-term forecast to indicate a drastic change in water supply conditions,” Stretch said.

Fresno Irrigation District includes 250,000 acres of farm and municipal land.