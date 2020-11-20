Fresno gangmembers arrested as part of crackdown on Aryan Brotherhood

published on November 20, 2020 - 1:13 PM

California authorities have arrested 50 members of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang and the Fresnecks street gang in Fresno County as part of a statewide crackdown, officials said Friday.

Law enforcement authorities allege the violent criminal organizations have “significant resources” that members use to buy and sell guns and drugs.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office worked in conjunction with the Department of Justice, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations, the California Highway Patrol, the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California as well as the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

The members are also accused of perpetrating murders, home invasions, kidnappings, large-scale identity theft and fraud, as well as other violent crimes within Fresno County and across California.

The Fresnecks worked under the direction of the Aryan Brotherhood, authorities said during a news conference.

Police executed 26 search warrants and 65 arrest warrants on Thursday in five counties, officials said. Fifty people were arrested and authorities found four guns, methamphetamine, heroin and more than $40,000.

The overall investigation, including Thursday’s operations, has resulted in 102 arrests as well as the seizure of 47 firearms, 89 pounds (40.37 kilograms) of methamphetamine, 5.75 pounds (2.61 kilograms) of heroin and $136,156 in cash.

The Business Journal contributed to this story.