20 Nov

Fresno gangmembers arrested as part of crackdown on Aryan Brotherhood

published on November 20, 2020 - 1:13 PM
Written by Associated Press

California authorities have arrested 50 members of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang and the Fresnecks street gang in Fresno County as part of a statewide crackdown, officials said Friday.

Law enforcement authorities allege the violent criminal organizations have “significant resources” that members use to buy and sell guns and drugs.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office worked in conjunction with the Department of Justice, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations, the California Highway Patrol, the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California as well as the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

The members are also accused of perpetrating murders, home invasions, kidnappings, large-scale identity theft and fraud, as well as other violent crimes within Fresno County and across California.

The Fresnecks worked under the direction of the Aryan Brotherhood, authorities said during a news conference.

Police executed 26 search warrants and 65 arrest warrants on Thursday in five counties, officials said. Fifty people were arrested and authorities found four guns, methamphetamine, heroin and more than $40,000.

The overall investigation, including Thursday’s operations, has resulted in 102 arrests as well as the seizure of 47 firearms, 89 pounds (40.37 kilograms) of methamphetamine, 5.75 pounds (2.61 kilograms) of heroin and $136,156 in cash.

The Business Journal contributed to this story.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

If a curfew was instituted in California to combat Covid-19 spread, would you comply?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!