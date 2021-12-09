Fresno firm gains eastern U.S. foothold with acquisition

published on December 9, 2021 - 2:16 PM

MultiMedical Systems, LLC (MMS), a Fresno company that provides health care technology management services nationwide, announced today the acquisition of Trinity Biomedical Solutions based in Valencia, Pennsylvania.

MMS is part of the shared services group under the sponsorship of Orange County-based The Innovation Institute, a non-profit, national health care incubator structured to cultivate solutions to transform health care delivery.

Trinity Biomedical Solutions, founded in 2014, provides health care technology management (HTM) services to acute care hospitals, surgery centers, clinic systems and physician offices throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Maryland.

“I am excited about the incredible benefits that MultiMedical Systems will bring to our employees and our customers,” said Jeff Grimm, CEO of Trinity Biomedical Solutions. “Our pledge has always been to provide our customers with world class biomedical services, and now our capabilities are greatly enhanced with MMS’ remarkable resources and proven quality.”

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

MMS President Daren Kneeland stated, “Trinity Biomedical Solutions and MMS share common values, both providing the highest quality HTM services to their clients. Trinity has gained a stellar reputation over the years as a quality and value-driven organization that really takes care of their customers and team members alike.”

Speaking to the forging of the partnership, Kneeland continued, “The MMS executive team truly enjoyed getting to know Jeff over the past year as we crafted this transaction together. We know Jeff had other options available, and we’re proud that MMS was chosen as Trinity’s partner to share the future with.”

MMS Senior Vice President of Business Development Mike McRoberts added, “The acquisition of Trinity Biomedical Solutions is in line with MMS’ strategy to expand our footprint into the eastern US, and to bring our scalable business lines to the already comprehensive HTM offerings of Trinity.”

“The new, joint organization is committed to maintaining world-class service throughout the merger process, and service delivery to Trinity Biomedical Solutions customers will continue without interruptions,” said MMS Vice President of Operations Nicole Palmer. “We are excited to welcome Jeff and the entire Trinity team into our ever-growing MMS family!”