Fresno firm acquires San Jose lighting company

Fresno-based Linmore LED has acquired San Jose-based Flex Lighting Solutions.



February 19, 2021

Fresno lighting and wireless communications company Linmore LED acquired the operating assets, products, and intellectual property of Flex Lighting Solutions (FLS).

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Linmore LED offers high performing light bars, rectangular light fixtures for ceilings and outdoor products, and wireless communication services for commercial and industrial facilities.

Headquartered in San Jose, FLS is a high performance industrial lighting business known for high-quality high bay lighting systems.

“The addition of FLS High Bays expands Linmore’s Highest Performing LED Product Line and allows both businesses to increase their customer base,” said Paul Chamberlain, CEO of Linmore LED, “Beyond tangible assets, Linmore has acquired engineering and marketing resources that we did not have internally.”

Along with Linmore acquiring FLS’ operations and products, it will also be adding FLS employees to its payroll.

The acquisition also gives Linmore LED offices in Plano, Texas and Kansas City, and an outside sales team across the U.S..

“Our existing manufacturing facility in Fresno is being expanded to over 120,000 square feet to accommodate the acquisition. We are proud to be adding more jobs to our local economy in Fresno,” said Copper Wallace, chief operating officer.