Fresno couple expand their portfolio with floating business

Kelly Clay, former owner of Fresno’s True REST Float Spa, shows off a state of the art float pod used for float rest, a form of therapy that is gaining in popularity.



Written by Breanna Hardy published on September 20, 2021 - 2:24 PM

A Fresno couple is expanding their business portfolio after becoming the new owners of a franchise spa in August.

Kelly and David Clay, who previously owned True REST spa, sold the franchise to Britney and Mike Easton. The new owners also own Juice Bar and Blue Moon Yoga and hope to make an impact in the health and wellness sector of Fresno.

True REST (restricted environmental stimulus therapy) is a holistic, all-natural therapeutic experience that allows the mind and body to experience zero gravity, triggering a rest and relaxation response. The float pods are filled with 180 gallons of water mixed with 1,000 lbs. of Epsom salts, so the buoyancy of the water makes floating on the water feel weightless in a 60-minute session.

The spa offers four float pods, individual showers, an oxygen bar and an oasis room.

The Eastons say the spa helps users become more relaxed, sleep better and have an overall better quality of life after frequently using float therapy.

The couple hopes to unite the spa, juice bar and yoga studio, offering benefits for customers.

“When we found out the owners, Kelly and Dave, were selling their franchise, we were immediately interested. Not only do we love floating, but the spa concept directly correlates with our current yoga and cold-pressed juice businesses. And we knew combining them would be a dream come true,” said Britney. “We believe in natural healing remedies and helping people live their best lives through floating, yoga, juicing and taking care of their bodies naturally. We couldn’t be more excited to join forces and become part of the amazing True REST family.”

The couple said the holistic nature of the business aligns with their other two businesses. Benefits to customers will include a loyalty and rewards program across all three businesses.

In addition to the rewards program, the couple will also offer special stress relief treatment for firefighters and their partners to deal with fire season. The desire to give back comes from Mike’s former experience as a firefighter. The program, which will give first responders a free float treatment on the 11th day of every month, will be extended to veterans and military personnel as well.



The spa will be open Monday through Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. True REST Float Spa Fresno is located at 1144 E. Champlain Dr. Ste. 101 in Fresno.