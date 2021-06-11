Fresno County resident wins $50,000 Covid vax prize

California Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman (right) of Stockton names off numbers for today's Vax for the Win drawing. She is flanked by Slamson the Lion, the Sacramento Kings mascot.



Written by Gabriel Dillard published on June 11, 2021 - 11:49 AM

The Central Valley has finally been represented among the winners of the state’s Covid-19 vaccination drawing.

The second drawing of vaccinated Californians took place Friday morning for 15 cash prizes of $50,000. A Fresno County resident was among those selected. A Kern County resident was also drawn at random.

A total of $116.5 million has been set aside for the vaccination incentive program called Vax for the Win. The first drawing of 15 winners on June 4 yielded mostly winners from Southern California and the Bay Area.

That was also the case with this most recent random number drawing, with winners selected from counties including Alameda, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Santa Clara.

On June 15, ten vaccinated Californians will have the chance to win the largest cash prize of $1.5 million.

The winners were selected from a pool consisting of about 21.5 million eligible people. The winners will be notified by the California Department of Public Health in the coming hours or days.