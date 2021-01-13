Fresno County Clerk Orth announces retirement

Brandi Orth

published on January 13, 2021 - 1:03 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Fresno County Clerk/Registrar of Voters Brandi Orth has announced her intention to retire from her post effective next month.

Orth released the following statement to the media:

“For the past 27 years I have been fortunate enough to dedicate my life to public service to Fresno County. It has been my privilege to serve (by appointment and as elected) as the Fresno County Clerk/Registrar of Voters for the past nine years. During that time, our team has provided services to the public regarding the issuance of Marriage Licenses and performance of ceremonies, processing Fictitious Business Names, processing Passport applications, administration of the Fresno County Records Management program, as well as administered 30 successful elections to the voters. We have implemented changes to security and processes, modernized voting equipment, and continued to work on ways to improve our service to the voters of our county.

“In March, 2020 our team successfully planned and implemented a new voting system in accordance with the California Voters Choice Act, the first new system in more than two decades. The new voting system performed and continues to perform well. In the recent November, 2020 election, involving the highest voter turnout in history, our Election’s office, with the assistance of other County departments, despite the effects of a pandemic, administered a highly successful and secure general election. I have the honor to thank our entire County team for their commitment to ensure the continuity of the integrity and excellence of our Fresno County Clerk/Registrar of Voters Office, for which our office is proud to have become known.

“On December 17, 2020 my mother’s sudden illness required my personal attendance in North Carolina. As a result of her health condition, she is in need of my aid and care. It is, therefore, regretfully necessary to alter my primary focus. Effective February 28, 2021, I will be retiring from my position as Fresno County Clerk/Registrar of Voters.

“I wish, with all intense sincerity and gratitude, to thank the Board of Supervisors and the voters of our county for their uniform support and confidence during my term of service.”