Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame announces 2020 class

This screen shot illustrates plans for the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame's future home at the Save Mart Center.

published on April 16, 2020 - 2:55 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame (FCAHOF) has announced the individuals and teams that have been selected for enshrinement in 2020.

The local athletes that will be honored this year are Floyd ‘Doc’ Buchanan, Phil Casey, Kim Maher, Kevin Sutherland and the 1961-1963 Fresno City College baseball team.

“I never cease to be amazed by the number of talented athletes who have called Fresno County ‘home,’” said Gordon Webster Jr., president of the FCAHOF, and The Business Journal’s publisher. “And this class is no exception. We look forward to welcoming the newest additions to our ranks this November.”

‘Doc’ Buchanan will be inducted into the hall of fame posthumously, as he passed away in 2015. He served as the first superintendent of the Clovis Unified School District and was known as a “champion of education.”

Casey is a Roosevelt High School graduate and a nine-time winner of the United States Auto Club’s national championship competition.

Maher was a shortstop for the Fresno State softball team in the mid-1990s and an Olympic gold medalist in 1996. She left the Bulldogs as the all-time leader in home runs, RBI, runs, and doubles.

Sutherland is a professional golfer who made more than $23 million in his career. Sutherland became an All-American player with the Bulldogs before going pro in 1987.

The Fresno City College baseball team won five state championships, three of which came back to back in 1961, 1962, and 1963.

The FCAHOF class of 2020 ceremony is slated for Nov. 12.