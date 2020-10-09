09 Oct

Fresno council votes to advance Blackstone project funding

Plans to update Blackstone will affect businesses along the thoroughfare, especially between Dakota Avenue and Highway 180. Photo by Ram Reyes.

published on October 9, 2020 - 2:26 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Fresno City Council voted Oct. 7 in favor of the formation of the Fresno Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District (EIFD).

EIFDs create funds from property taxes as land values increase.

The Fresno EIFD will provide funding for $345 million worth of infrastructure improvements along the Blackstone Corridor and in Downtown Fresno over the next 50 years.

These investments will lay the foundation for more housing units and mixed-use development.

Revenues collected by the Fresno EIFD will be 33% of the city’s future property tax-increment within the boundaries of the district. The city’s EIFD does not raise taxes on property owners and is expected to result in a net positive fiscal impact of $9.8 million to the City of Fresno’s General Fund over the lifespan of the district.

Fresno City Council member Nelson Esparza is chairman of the Fresno EIFD Public Financing Authority (PFA), the body tasked with overseeing the functions and allocations of the city’s EIFD.

“This is a momentous step forward in the redevelopment of a part of city that has historically been ignored,” Esparza said. “This level of investment is long overdue and will ultimately benefit the entire city at large. We’re taking full advantage of the economic development opportunity that we have along Blackstone and in downtown.”

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

When should another coronarvirus economic relief package be passed by Congress?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!