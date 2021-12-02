Fresno council approves map with 599 Southwest Fresno homes

The Oasis Master Plan community by developers Fagundes Dairy Bros. would bring 599 homes of medium and medium-low density homes to 60 acres at South Valentine Avenue and Highway 180 with green space, new sidewalks and streetlights.



Written by Edward Smith published on December 2, 2021 - 2:52 PM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Correction: The original version of this story included details of a different housing development.

The City and County of Fresno have approved what will be Southwest Fresno’s first major, single-family housing development in recent years.

The Oasis Master Plan community by Merced-based developers Fagundes Dairy Bros. would bring 599 homes of medium and medium-low density homes to 60 acres at South Valentine Avenue and Highway 180 with green space, new sidewalks and streetlights.

Development would occur in seven phases and lots would vary from medium to medium-low density. The minimum lot size for a home would be 4,088 square feet. Development would begin with the construction of a two-acre neighborhood park. The approved tract map contained one larger park rather than two smaller parks.

The Fresno City Council approved the map 6-0 with Soria absent.