Fresno company celebrates new manufacturing facility, 50 new jobs

Trillium Flow Technologies CEO David Paradis, left, and Fresno Mayor Lee Brand cut the ribbon on the new Trillium Pumps USA facility in south Fresno.



Written by Frank Lopez published on October 2, 2020

A Utah company that is moving a division headquarters to Fresno hosted a ribbon cutting for its new facility Thursday.

City officials and business leaders turned out to welcome Trillium Pumps USA, Inc. to town. A part of Trillium Flow Technologies, the company is moving its self-primer pump line from Salt Lake City to Fresno. The line is the first of eight brands that will be brought under the roof of the U.S. pump headquarters facility.

The remaining Trillium pump lines will move to the new U.S. Fresno headquarters at 2494 S. Railroad Ave., near Jensen Avenue and Golden State Boulevard, by late 2021.

The facility was formerly known as Floway Pumps. The relocation is being referred to as a merger, as Floway and the Salt Lake City facility are both owned by The Weir Group. The combined operations are now known as Trillium Flow Technologies.

To prepare for the relocation, the management team at Trillium Flow Technologies collaborated with Fresno County Economic Development Corporation (EDC), the City of Fresno, and agencies including the Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board, the State Center Community College District’s Apprenticeship Department and California Manufacturing Technology Consulting (CMTC).

“This merger not only brings value to our customers but brings enormous opportunity to the Central Valley of California,” said Trillium Flow Technologies CEO David Paradis. “As we advance this project and achieve the planned growth, we will continue to recruit local talent to fill a wide range of roles.”

The company is planning to add 50 more jobs at the Fresno plant in the next five years.

Lee Ann Eager, CEO at the Fresno EDC, said that this merger is bringing $317 million in impact, as well as high paying, skilled jobs.

“Trillium, you are a part of our family. We will fight to the death for you — whatever they throw at us. We are here together. You’re in Fresno and the odds are in your favor,” Eager said.

Local media and city and business leaders were given a tour of the facilities after the initial presentation.

“I’m thrilled that Trillium decided to merge its operations to bring these new jobs, especially now — in this great time of need — for sustainable employment in this city,” Fresno Mayor Lee Brand said.