27 Jan

Fresno City Council blesses deal to buy motels for $5.73M

The Villa Motel is one of two motels in Fresno being purchased by the city. Image via loopnet.com.

published on January 27, 2022 - 1:07 PM
Written by

The Fresno City Council on Thursday approved the purchase of two motels in central Fresno to be immediately used as transitional housing for the homeless — even ahead of a spring escrow closing date.

In a 7-0 vote, members of the council agreed to pay the combined $5.73 million to purchase the Ambassador Inn at 1804 w. Olive Ave. and Villa Motel at 817 N. Parkway Dr.

The Ambassador Inn with its 56 units sold for $3.3 million and the Villa Motel with 51 rooms sold for $2.43 million.

The rooms at the Ambassador Inn are larger and in better condition, explaining the higher price tag, said Tim Orman, chief of staff to Mayor Jerry Dyer, who recently announced he would be leaving the position Jan. 31.

Orman guaranteed to the council that the purchase price was below market value.

Both hotels are currently in operation. The City of Fresno would use its own money to purchase the motels, as opposed to similar projects funded by the state’s Project HomeKey.

The City of Fresno would seek out HomeKey funding to renovate the properties at a future date, according to city staff.

Despite escrow not being scheduled to close until April 1, city staff said housing for the homeless could begin Feb. 1. It will be operated by the nonprofit group Elevate Community Services.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

Should Fresno State students get $500 a month under a proposed Universal Basic Income pilot project?
101 votes
VoteResults

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup Click Me!!!

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account
Powered by

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!
Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by