Fresno City College breaks ground on new campus

An artist's rendering of the West Fresno Fresno City College satellite campus.

Members of the State Center Community College District (SCCCD), the community and City of Fresno gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of the newest community college campus.

In a virtual ceremony held on Thursday morning, the city celebrated the beginning of Fresno City College’s West Fresno Campus in Southwest Fresno. Built on 40 acres of land, it will be focused primarily on career development and technological training.

“Good occurs when communities and public institutions and the students work together,” said Carole Goldsmith, president of Fresno City College. “In fact, this project is a shining example of collaboration for the common good.”

The project is funded through Measure C. Also, $16.9 million in cap-and-trade funding will go towards campus construction. It is scheduled for a 2023 completion.

