Fresno Chaffee Zoo reopens Friday

Bets the African elephant is seen in this photo from the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

published on June 10, 2020 - 2:05 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Fresno County Department of Health has decided to let the Fresno Chaffee Zoo out of its cage.

The zoo will open this Friday after leadership, the Department of Health as well as city and county officials developed a plan to safely allow guests in, according to a press release.

Tickets will need to be pre-purchased at the zoo’s website and visitors will have to specify what times they will be arriving to ensure social distancing measures.

Some “high-touch” and indoor areas will be closed. Zoorassic Park will be open with special tickets available at the website. The dinosaur exhibit will be extended into fall.

While members will still get in free, they will need to reserve timed tickets at the website.

“We look forward to opening our doors so we can continue to educate, engage and inspire our community,” said Scott Barton, CEO of Fresno Chaffee Zoo. “While there will be changes to their visit in this first stage of reopening, guests will still be able to enjoy many of their favorite exhibits and see the animals they have missed.”