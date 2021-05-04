Fresno cancer center rebrands to reflect its mission

Fresno-based California Oncology of the Central Valley has become Women’s Cancer Care. Photo contributed



Written by Breanna Hardy published on May 4, 2021

California Oncology of the Central Valley has rebranded to better display its primary focus – patient relationships.

The Fresno oncology practice, now called Women’s Cancer Care, has been at home in the Central Valley for more than 25 years, specializing in women’s cancers. The practice focuses on healing the whole person – mind, body and spirit.

The rebrand comes as founder Dr. Christopher Perkins wanted the name to better match the strong doctor-patient relationship. Along with the rebrand, Women’s Cancer Care has added a new provider, Dr. Lisa Ge.

“We are the only breast and gynecologic cancer specialists in the Central Valley,” said Perkins. “This transition truly echoes our purpose. We are honored to help the women in this area so that they and their families don’t have to travel long distances for the high-quality care they deserve.”

The practice continues to operate in its same location in Fresno off Bullard Avenue and Fresno Street.

“I believe that every patient should be treated like family, and that is exactly how we treat our patients at Women’s Cancer Care,” said Ge. “Women’s cancers are intimate, emotional diseases, and I feel deeply privileged to be trusted by our patients at such a vulnerable time in their lives.”

Perkins’ passion for cancer care comes from his relationship with his own family. He feels like the women in his life, especially his mother, gave him so much. His clinic has been focused on clinical expertise, hospitable service and education to women facing cancer diagnoses. He believes that with a new name and provider, Women’s Cancer Care will attract more patients who need quality care.

“Good changes are happening here, and our patients remain at the heart of our practice,” said Perkins. “We look forward to serving our patients in 2021 and beyond as Women’s Cancer Care.”