Fresno business owner indicted on federal child pornography charges

File photo of Todd Mumma, president of Select Business Systems in Fresno.

published on October 2, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A federal grand jury has returned a two-count indictment against Todd Eric Mumma, 57, of Fresno, charging him with actual and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and receipt of child pornography, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced Friday.

According to court documents, Mumma, owner of Select Business Systems in Fresno, allegedly used hidden digital video recording devices in a residence to create sexually explicit images of a minor. He edited recordings on a computer and then transferred selected images onto a cellphone where the images were stored in a password‑protected application. Forensic review of devices seized with a search warrant revealed images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct that had been downloaded onto a computer.

The investigation was conducted by the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, specifically Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Fresno County Sherriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney David L. Gappa is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Mumma faces a minimum statutory penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years in prison for the count of sexual exploitation of a minor and a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison for the receipt of child pornography and a fine of up to $250,000 for both counts. Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.

In July, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Mumma, including accusations of possessing child pornography, sexual exploitation of a child and possessing an illegal assault weapon.