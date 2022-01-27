Fresno-based RV dealership expands to 11 locations

Curt Curtis, RV Country president, has announced the acquisition of a RV dealership in Kelso, Washington.

One of the largest RV dealers in the Western US — Fresno’s RV Country — is growing larger with the purchase of U-Neek RV Center in Kelso, Washington.

The announcement Thursday means RV Country now has 11 locations in five states — California, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon and Washington. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The dealership will now be known as RV Country.

“U-Neek RV Center’s presence in Southwest Washington provides an excellent new showcase for the RV Country ‘family,’” said RV Country President Curt Curtis. “We share many values built and maintained by the ownership and staff at U-Neek, including a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, our employees and involvement in the communities we do business in.”

Charlie Power, RV Country’s vice president and director of operations, said the new location features a variety of fifth wheels, travel trailers, Class C motorhomes and luxury diesel pushers. The dealership includes an on-site service center and offers RV financing and insurance services.

RV Country was founded in 1961 by RV industry pioneer Paul Evert with a mission to provide excellent customer service and inspire adventure, according to a news release. The company is known for its company-wide and locally focused initiatives supporting a variety of organizations.

Evert retired after 57 years in the RV business in 2018. Curtis —who had worked for Evert for more than two decades — took the reins, changing the name from Paul Evert’s RV Country to simply RV Country.

Evert died in 2021 at age 91.