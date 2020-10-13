Fresno Barrios Unidos chosen as Nonprofit of the Year

published on October 13, 2020 - 2:32 PM

Fresno Barrios Unids has been selected as a 2020 California Nonprofit of the Year by the office of Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno).

“Barrios Unidos is an influential voice in so many areas, such as raising equity issues in the criminal justice system, leading an effort for comprehensive reproductive health education, and undertaking mentorships and other initiative to improve the lives of young people in our community,” Arambula said. “The organization’s contributions cannot be fully measured, but are fully appreciated by those it serves.”

Barrios Unidos is one of more than 100 other nonprofits that will be honored by their state legislators for contributions to their communities. This particular nonprofit, which has been working in Fresno for 26 years, addresses community violence and serves youths and their families in the area.

“Youth leaders, staff and allies at Fresno Barrios Unidos transform the lives of young people every day, and we are deeply humbled to be recognized by Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula as a Nonprofit of the Year,” said Ashley Rojas, executive director.