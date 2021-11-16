Fresno bank branch finds a new home

The Mechanics Bank Fresno branch seen here at 45 E. River Park Place West will close Friday. The branch reopens at 8462 N. Friant Rd. Monday. Image via Google Street View

A Fresno bank branch is undergoing a move beginning next week.

The Mechanics Bank branch at 45 E. River Park Place West will be relocating to 8462 N. Friant Road, Suite 101, next door to the Park Crossing shopping center in Fresno.

The current location will be closed for business Friday. The new location will open Monday. ATM operations will be suspended after the close of business Thursday.

At the new location, lobby hours will remain the same, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and both a 24-hour, walk-up ATM and a night depository will continue to be available.

Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Mechanics Bank has about $19 billion in assets and 123 branches. In addition to the Fresno branch, there are branches in Reedley, Dinuba, Hanford, Visalia and Tulare, according to the website.