16 Nov

Fresno bank branch finds a new home

The Mechanics Bank Fresno branch seen here at 45 E. River Park Place West will close Friday. The branch reopens at 8462 N. Friant Rd. Monday. Image via Google Street View

published on November 16, 2021 - 10:01 AM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

A Fresno bank branch is undergoing a move beginning next week.

The Mechanics Bank branch at 45 E. River Park Place West will be relocating to 8462 N. Friant Road, Suite 101, next door to the Park Crossing shopping center in Fresno.

The current location will be closed for business Friday. The new location will open Monday. ATM operations will be suspended after the close of business Thursday.

At the new location, lobby hours will remain the same, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and both a 24-hour, walk-up ATM and a night depository will continue to be available.

Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Mechanics Bank has about $19 billion in assets and 123 branches. In addition to the Fresno branch, there are branches in Reedley, Dinuba, Hanford, Visalia and Tulare, according to the website.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

Should anything be done about alcohol sales at Bulldog Stadium?
222 votes
VoteResults

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup Click Me!!!

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account
Powered by

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!
Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by