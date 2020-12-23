Fresno artists, museums receive arts grants from city

Arte Americas received a $82,500 grant from Fresno. Photo via Arte Americas



Written by Breanna Hardy published on December 23, 2020 - 2:56 PM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Local Fresno arts and culture organizations are getting a special Christmas present this year.

Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias announced the recipients of grants to Fresno arts and culture organizations totaling $1.35 million citywide. Some $300,000 alone was poured into his District 3 alone.

The grants benefit artists, theaters and other cultural institutions that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

“This financial relief to 146 local artists and 46 cultural art institutions will provide a lifeline for those left out of the federal and state relief efforts. Our actions today ensure our city’s rich and diverse arts and culture community has a fighting chance to survive until it is safe again to gather and celebrate together,” said Arias in a statement.

Arte Americas was a top recipient, receiving $82,500, and the second was the Fresno Art Museum, receiving $79,706.

Sally Caglia, emeritus board of director at Warnor’s Center for the Performing Arts, said, “We are thrilled and over the moon about receiving it. It’s a huge help to us.”

They received a $13,500 grant.

Originally, they had set aside funds to restore part of the theater, but over the summer Warnor’s was vandalized. The grant will replenish the funds that will help restore the theater even after the vandalism.

Several large windows will be replaced, along with restoring the frames around them. She said they will also put the money toward interior painting and plumbing.

“That’s a big blessing for us; that helps a lot and we’re so appreciative,” Caglia said.

John Alden, co-owner of Fresno Music Academy and Arts, said, “We were just really thrilled.” They received $12,500.

His wife Debi Ruud founded the music academy in 1998. It’s a 4,000-square-foot building with 12 teaching rooms and a theater to host local Tower District events.

“It’s a busy little place, and we’ve been shut down since March,” Alden said.

Reel Pride Festival, Rogue Festival, and children’s workshops are just a few of the events that the venue can’t host since the pandemic shut them down in March.

They’ve taken their music lessons to Zoom, but they initially lost 45% of their enrollment.

The grant will allow them to make improvements and make it a much more viable Tower District landmark than ever before, when they have the opportunity to open again.

“It’s a Christmas blessing,” he said.