Free food, drink part of Yelp party with local restaurants

Quesadilla Gorilla is a venue hosting Yelp's Dinner Date event on April 12. Photo via Quesadilla Gorilla Facebook page

published on March 18, 2022 - 12:25 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

A partnership between Yelp and local restaurants and entertainment venues means a week of free events — and free food and drink — for members of the online review site.

Yelp’s Spring Fling! will begin April 7 and extend to April 16 with a different promotion each day, ranging from free margaritas, drinks, cheeseburgers and quesadillas to discounted houseplants and Grizzlies tickets.

Yelp members have to RSVP for events.

Below is the list:

April 7: Yelp’s Late Lunch at Lifestyle Furniture Plaza with Clash Boba & Coffee, Burgers & More Co., and Sazon La Guera food trucks

April 8: Yelp’s Does Fresno Grizzlies Opening Night, with pregame party at Tioga-Sequoia beer garden

April 9: Yelp’s Houseplants 101 & Eco-Conscious Mixer at Let it Grow, with their resident businesses

April 12: Yelp’s Coffee Morning at The Mug Community Coffee Shop

April 12: Yelp’s Dinner Date at Quesadilla Gorilla

April 13: Yelp’s Grand Opening Party at CDT Cocina

April 12 – April 16: Saturday 4/16 (with pop up on Sat 16th): Yelp’s Gelato Party at Raphio Chocolate

