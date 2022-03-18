Free food, drink part of Yelp party with local restaurants

Quesadilla Gorilla is a venue hosting Yelp's Dinner Date event on April 12. Photo via Quesadilla Gorilla Facebook page
Written by The Business Journal Staff
A partnership between Yelp and local restaurants and entertainment venues means a week of free events — and free food and drink — for members of the online review site.
Yelp’s Spring Fling! will begin April 7 and extend to April 16 with a different promotion each day, ranging from free margaritas, drinks, cheeseburgers and quesadillas to discounted houseplants and Grizzlies tickets.
Yelp members have to RSVP for events.
Below is the list:
April 7: Yelp’s Late Lunch at Lifestyle Furniture Plaza with Clash Boba & Coffee, Burgers & More Co., and Sazon La Guera food trucks
April 8: Yelp’s Does Fresno Grizzlies Opening Night, with pregame party at Tioga-Sequoia beer garden
April 9: Yelp’s Houseplants 101 & Eco-Conscious Mixer at Let it Grow, with their resident businesses
April 12: Yelp’s Coffee Morning at The Mug Community Coffee Shop
April 12: Yelp’s Dinner Date at Quesadilla Gorilla
April 13: Yelp’s Grand Opening Party at CDT Cocina
April 12 – April 16: Saturday 4/16 (with pop up on Sat 16th): Yelp’s Gelato Party at Raphio Chocolate