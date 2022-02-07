Four car crash victims worked for Clovis manufacturer

Four employees of Valley Chrome in Clovis were killed in a car crash over the weekend. Photo via VCP

published on February 7, 2022 - 3:40 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

The people behind a local business are grieving Monday after a fatal car accident north of Fresno claimed four of its employees.

The head-on crash near Friant Road at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday claimed the lives of five people. Two others were critically injured as a result of the accident just west of Table Mountain Casino.

The victims killed were identified as 20-year-old Javier Hernandez of Lemoore, 43-year-old Miguel Tijerina of Clovis, 32-year-old Marcelino Ramirez of Clovis, 28-year-old John Carlin of Fresno and 48-year-old Ramandeep Sran of Kerman, reported ABC 30.

Hernandez, Tijerina, Ramirez, and Carlin all worked together at a local business.

That business is Valley Chrome of Clovis, manufacturer of aftermarket accessories for the transportation industry.

Company officials released a statement Monday through the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is a tragic loss for our Valley Chrome Family. They will be greatly missed. Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones and all those who have been affected by this tragedy,” stated Matthew Lucas, Valley Chrome safety/quality manager.