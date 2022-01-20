Pelco closing Clovis production facility, laying off 90 workers

Pelco's headquarters in Fresno near Palm and Herndon avenues are seen in this 2018 file photo.



Pelco is executing another round of layoffs as it closes down one of its production facilities in Clovis.

The Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board plans to help around 90 Pelco employees facing incremental layoffs.

The FRWDB’s Rapid Response Program works with employers to soften the impacts of layoffs and closures on employees with services including resume assistance, interview prep, job training and more.

According to a mandated Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act filing, parent company Schneider Electric has already laid off seven workers at its 100,000 square-foot Building 5 production facility at 200 W. Pontiac Way in Clovis, which was part of the Pelco campus before the manufacturer started downsizing its footprint in 2017.

FRWDB Government Sector Workforce Coordinator John Lorrance said layoffs would occur in increments, with about 5-10 workers being let go with each round.

Around 90 employees total will be laid off — about 70 production workers and 20 office employees.

The first layoffs occurred on Jan. 14 and are expected run through December of this year, Lorrance said.

The Rapid Response team has been in talks with Pelco officials since November about permanently closing the Clovis production facility. A message left with Schneider Electric was not immediately returned.

The closure would seem to be another step toward the end of an era — the slow disintegration of a mighty manufacturer’s footprint in the Fresno-Clovis area.

Entrepreneur David McDonald purchased Pelco, then a fledgling manufacturer of security cameras, in 1987. Relocating from Fresno to its Clovis campus, Pelco became a multibillion-dollar company that employed around 2,000 people locally at its peak.

Big changes came in 2007 when McDonald sold Pelco to French firm Schneider Electric for a reported $1.5 billion. Rounds of mass layoffs have marked the years since. The most recent estimate pegs the local workforce at around 400 people.

McDonald maintained a full philanthropic portfolio and sailed the world in a $42 million yacht named Casino Royale after selling the company. He died of natural causes at his Prather home in 2019. He was 69.

The company shifted some of its operations to Fresno in 2017, mostly leaving its campus near Peach and Dakota avenues. Fresno County is relocating its Department of Social Services offices there.

Schneider Electric has also changed hands a few times since 2007, being sold to Los Angeles-based private equity firm Transom Capital in 2019 for an undisclosed sum. It was sold a year later to Motorola Solutions for $110 million.

