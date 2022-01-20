20 Jan

Pelco closing Clovis production facility, laying off 90 workers

Pelco's headquarters in Fresno near Palm and Herndon avenues are seen in this 2018 file photo.

published on January 20, 2022 - 12:50 PM
Written by

Pelco is executing another round of layoffs as it closes down one of its production facilities in Clovis.

The Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board plans to help around 90 Pelco employees facing incremental layoffs.

The FRWDB’s Rapid Response Program works with employers to soften the impacts of layoffs and closures on employees with services including resume assistance, interview prep, job training and more.

According to a mandated Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act filing, parent company Schneider Electric has already laid off seven workers at its 100,000 square-foot Building 5 production facility at 200 W. Pontiac Way in Clovis, which was part of the Pelco campus before the manufacturer started downsizing its footprint in 2017.

FRWDB Government Sector Workforce Coordinator John Lorrance said layoffs would occur in increments, with about 5-10 workers being let go with each round.

Around 90 employees total will be laid off — about 70 production workers and 20 office employees.

The first layoffs occurred on Jan. 14 and are expected run through December of this year, Lorrance said.

The Rapid Response team has been in talks with Pelco officials since November about permanently closing the Clovis production facility. A message left with Schneider Electric was not immediately returned.

The closure would seem to be another step toward the end of an era — the slow disintegration of a mighty manufacturer’s footprint in the Fresno-Clovis area.

Entrepreneur David McDonald purchased Pelco, then a fledgling manufacturer of security cameras, in 1987. Relocating from Fresno to its Clovis campus, Pelco became a multibillion-dollar company that employed around 2,000 people locally at its peak.

Big changes came in 2007 when McDonald sold Pelco to French firm Schneider Electric for a reported $1.5 billion. Rounds of mass layoffs have marked the years since. The most recent estimate pegs the local workforce at around 400 people.

McDonald maintained a full philanthropic portfolio and sailed the world in a $42 million yacht named Casino Royale after selling the company. He died of natural causes at his Prather home in 2019. He was 69.

The company shifted some of its operations to Fresno in 2017, mostly leaving its campus near Peach and Dakota avenues. Fresno County is relocating its Department of Social Services offices there.

Schneider Electric has also changed hands a few times since 2007, being sold to Los Angeles-based private equity firm Transom Capital in 2019 for an undisclosed sum. It was sold a year later to Motorola Solutions for $110 million.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

Have you ordered Covid at-home tests from the government website covidtests.gov?
37 votes
VoteResults

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup Click Me!!!

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account
Powered by

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!
Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by