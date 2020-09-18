18 Sep

Former Clovis pastor pleads guilty to $2M fraud charges

published on September 18, 2020 - 3:18 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

A former Clovis pastor pleaded guilty to wire fraud, announced the office of the United States Attorney of the Eastern District of California in a press release Friday.

Sherman Smith, 74, of Monterey, formerly the executive pastor of Sonrise Church in Clovis, was indicted on seven counts of wire fraud totaling more than $2 million in August 2019.

Smith induced investors, which included church congregants, to contribute money to the church by claiming he money would be used to finance a real estate development project for the benefit of the church.

Smith appealed for monies from the pulpit, via email and in person to pay off the church’s mortgage and fund an income-generating development. He collected cash, checks, and rolled-over retirement accounts to fund the church’s project, but did not tell investors that he used the money for personal expenses, to operate a publishing business and to invest in foreign ventures.

According to Religion News Blog, Smith was sentenced to 37 months in prison in 2004 after he pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 11 and faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Is your company participating in the federal payroll tax deferral program?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!