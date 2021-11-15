Ford F-150, Hyundai Elantra most popular cars in Fresno-Visalia area

Photo by Obi Onyeador on unsplash.com

Analysis of new and used car sales has revealed the most popular vehicles to purchase in the Fresno-Visalia area for October.

On the new new car side, the Ford F-150 was the hottest vehicle in the Fresno-Visalia area, taking on average 13.6 days to sell, according to iSeeCars’ analysis of 250,000 new and used car sales.

The next four slots go to models from Hyundai, with the Hyundai Venue coming in at No. 2 taking 18.5 days to sell, with the Accent, Tucson and Elantra rounding out the top 5, taking 19.4-24.4 days to sell.

The top used car was the Hyundai Elantra, taking 31.2 days to sell. The Chevrolet Malibu (32.2 days), Ford Mustang (32.8 days), Toyota Corolla (34.6 days) and Honda Civic sedan (35.6) make the top 5.

The average new car in Fresno-Visalia was on the market for 27.4 days, while the average used car took 44.8 days to sell.