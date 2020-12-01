Donald A. Promnitz">
Food Bank receives $50K donation for Giving Tuesday

Tim Rios with Wells Fargo presents a check to Kym Dildine with the Central California Food Bank. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz

The Central California Food Bank got a Giving Tuesday boost with a donation by Wells Fargo Bank, one that will aid those hit by Covid-19 and the recent Creek Fire.

On Tuesday morning, Wells Fargo presented the Food Bank’s co-CEO Kym Dildine with a surprise $50,000 grant to assist in their efforts.

“Here in the Central Valley, our families have a lot of needs, especially our families in our rural communities,” said Tim Rios, senior vice president of Wells Fargo’s Community Relations Group. “And we have long believed at Wells Fargo that we can only be successful if our communities are successful.”

As the presentation went on, the Food Bank was loading 18,000 pounds of food for the community in Raymond to relieve victims of the Creek Fire.

“Families are impacted not only by the Covid, but by the Creek Fire,” Dildine said. “And so Wells Fargo has been an amazing partner and they have a keen eye for the most underserved.”

Rios also encouraged other residents of the Valley to help the Food Bank in their efforts.

